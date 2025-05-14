Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures standalone net profit rises 244.44% in the March 2025 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures standalone net profit rises 244.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 26.76% to Rs 4.31 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 16.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.313.40 27 16.1413.05 24 OPM %-0.70-2.65 --6.44-5.29 - PBDT1.040.71 46 2.792.54 10 PBT0.330.14 136 0.010.28 -96 NP0.310.09 244 0.120.25 -52

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

