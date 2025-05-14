Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Max Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 17.07% to Rs 3.74 crore

Net Loss of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.81% to Rs 15.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.744.51 -17 15.4721.43 -28 OPM %-64.17-85.37 --53.26-47.36 - PBDT-2.32-3.64 36 -7.72-9.97 23 PBT-2.64-3.95 33 -8.95-11.56 23 NP-2.59-3.68 30 -9.22-11.24 18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

