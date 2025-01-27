Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DAM Capital Advisors spurts as PAT zooms 144% YoY to Rs 52 crore in Q3 FY25

DAM Capital Advisors spurts as PAT zooms 144% YoY to Rs 52 crore in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

DAM Capital Advisors rallied 5.20% to Rs 294.40 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 144.47% to Rs 51.51 crore on 131.44% increase in total income to Rs 104.01 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 69.30 crore in the third quarter of FY25, zoomed 146% as against Rs 28.17 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 106.97% YoY to Rs 34.71 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 0.37 crore (up 23.33% YoY), and employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 27.62 crore (up 140.38% YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from stock broking stood at Rs 20.38 crore (up 71.54% YoY) and investment banking stood at Rs 80.35 crore (up 154.43% YoY) during the period under review.

 

As of 31st December 2024, the companys net cash available stood at Rs 237.8 crore.

Also Read

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner's Australian Open triumph sparks Djokovic style parallels

Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 750 pts to 75,450; IT, Pharma, Metal, Oil drag over 2%

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Time to buy, sell, or hold stocks amid market sell-off? Analyst view here

Félix Tshisekedi, Head of State, Congo

It's declaration of war: Congo after Rwanda-backed rebels claim key city

Elon Musk

Now hiring: Musk's govt efficiency dept sets up site to recruit full-time

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 154.01% to Rs 95.28 crore on 119.59% increase in total income to Rs 213.60 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

DAM Capital Advisors is a leading merchant banker providing a wide range of financial solutions in areas of (i) merchant banking comprising equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), structured finance advisory, and (ii) institutional equities comprising broking and research. Merchant banks play a vital role in carrying out transactions that involve large institutions and huge funds.

DAM was listed on the exchanges on 27 December 2024 at a premium of 39% after its IPO was subscribed over 82 times.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Macrotech Developers gains as PAT climb 88% YoY to Rs 944 cr in Q3 FY25

Macrotech Developers gains as PAT climb 88% YoY to Rs 944 cr in Q3 FY25

Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Yes Bank rises as Q3 PAT soars 165% YoY to Rs 612 cr

Yes Bank rises as Q3 PAT soars 165% YoY to Rs 612 cr

Nifty slides below 22,900; media shares slide for 2nd day

Nifty slides below 22,900; media shares slide for 2nd day

FinMin seeks new SEBI chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure nears end

FinMin seeks new SEBI chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure nears end

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon