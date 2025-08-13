Danlaw Technologies India reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 54.77 croreNet profit of Danlaw Technologies India remain constant at Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales54.7747.30 16 OPM %12.6512.54 -PBDT6.705.61 19 PBT4.684.67 0 NP3.473.47 0
