Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 24.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 3450.90 crore
Net profit of Data Infrastructure Trust declined 24.97% to Rs 241.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 321.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 3450.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2713.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.48% to Rs 1119.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 12877.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11099.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3450.902713.60 27 12877.5011099.80 16 OPM %36.9839.48 -37.5938.16 - PBDT669.50681.00 -2 2814.102298.60 22 PBT239.00310.40 -23 1109.40792.80 40 NP241.30321.60 -25 1119.20796.70 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 34.53% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 41.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 31.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon