Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 24.97% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit rose 40.48% to Rs 1119.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 12877.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11099.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Data Infrastructure Trust declined 24.97% to Rs 241.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 321.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 3450.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2713.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3450.902713.6012877.5011099.8036.9839.4837.5938.16669.50681.002814.102298.60239.00310.401109.40792.80241.30321.601119.20796.70