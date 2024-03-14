Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd and India Pesticides Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2024.
Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd and India Pesticides Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd tumbled 11.13% to Rs 87 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27207 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48166 shares in the past one month.
Thinkink Picturez Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 39.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.89 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rajnish Wellness Ltd crashed 8.39% to Rs 5.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 110.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63.91 lakh shares in the past one month.
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd pared 6.91% to Rs 93.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4547 shares in the past one month.
India Pesticides Ltd slipped 6.64% to Rs 236.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94705 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 143.91% in the December 2023 quarter

KCP Sugar &amp; Industries Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Genesys Int. bags Rs 155 cr contract from BMC

Nifty above 22,100 level; pharma shares rises

NSE SME Shree Karni Fabcom makes strong listing

TCS partners with Denmark's telecom service provider - Nuuday

Volumes spurt at Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon