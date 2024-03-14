Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd registered volume of 78.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.73 lakh shares

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 March 2024.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd registered volume of 78.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.73 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.68% to Rs.490.50. Volumes stood at 5.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 12.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.25% to Rs.1,170.10. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd clocked volume of 12.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.14% to Rs.399.35. Volumes stood at 4.09 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 136.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.05% to Rs.342.80. Volumes stood at 43.43 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 69.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.37% to Rs.265.00. Volumes stood at 21.35 lakh shares in the last session.

