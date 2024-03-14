Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 147, down 1.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.11% in last one year as compared to a 30.55% rally in NIFTY and a 20.46% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 147, down 1.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22156.65. The Sensex is at 73202.53, up 0.61%.Federal Bank Ltd has eased around 6.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46981.3, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 180.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

