DCM Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Shubham Polyspin Ltd, Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Gopal Snacks Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2024.

DCM Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 125.37 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 74377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15659 shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd tumbled 9.67% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63531 shares in the past one month.

 

Heads UP Ventures Ltd crashed 6.44% to Rs 11.34. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11376 shares in the past one month.

Gopal Snacks Ltd dropped 6.14% to Rs 388.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28544 shares in the past one month.

Volumes spurt at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Wholesale price inflation comes at 1.89%

Market trade lower; IT shares decline

Alphageo hits the roof on securing Rs 118-cr orders from ONGC

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Parshva Enterprises Ltd pared 5.69% to Rs 170. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 197 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

