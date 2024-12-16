Business Standard
Air India announces changes in its international routes with new aircrafts

The airline is looking to increase flexibility and connectivity for intercontinental travel between North America, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia through its hubs in Delhi and Mumbai

Air India

Air India (Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

TATA-owned airline, Air India has announced major changes to its international route network, effective from 2025. The updates include deploying its premium aircraft on key routes to Southeast Asia and Europe, building on the earlier introduction of its flagship A350 and B777 aircraft with upgraded cabin interiors on US and UK routes, according to The Economic Times report. 
 
Improved services on the Delhi-Bangkok route

Starting 16 January 2025, Air India will operate the retrofitted Airbus A320neo on all flights from Delhi to Bangkok. Upgraded interiors are available on Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class. These aircraft also sport Vista Stream, Air India’s complimentary wireless inflight entertainment service.
 
 
Starting January 1, 2025, a fourth daily service will be introduced on the Delhi-Bangkok route, raising the frequency to four flights per day. This enhanced service will provide convenient one-stop connections from Bangkok to key destinations in North America and Europe, including New York, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, and Amsterdam.
 

New aircraft for Frankfurt and Singapore routes

Air India will operate its ex-Vistara A321neo and B787-9 aircraft on the following routes:
 
>B787-9 on Delhi-Frankfurt and Mumbai-Frankfurt

>B787-9 on Delhi-Singapore – Daily B787-9 and twice daily on A321neo from January 1, 2025
 
>A321neo on Mumbai-Singapore – Twice daily on A321neo from January 1, 2025
 
These aircraft have advanced cabin interiors, including fully flat beds in Business Class and the consistent availability of Premium Economy, for an enhanced travel experience.
 

New schedules on key international routes

Effective February 1, 2025, new flight schedules on both Delhi-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris routes will offer more convenient departures during the day as well as night from both cities. Likewise, daily flights between Delhi and Sydney as well as Delhi and Melbourne will be retimed to better connect Europe-Australia and Southeast Asia from Delhi.
 
All of this is aimed at providing easy connectivity of the passengers flying from London, Paris, and Frankfurt to Sydney, Melbourne, and Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur to a few key destinations of South East Asia from Delhi.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

