Wholesale price inflation comes at 1.89%

Wholesale price inflation comes at 1.89%

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 1.89% (Provisional) for the month of November, 2024 (over November, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in November, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, textiles, machinery & equipment, etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of November, 2024 stood at (-) 0.06 % as compared to October, 2024.

Primary Articles index decreased by 1.20% to 197.9 (provisional) in November, 2024 from 200.3 (provisional) for the month of October, 2024.

Fuel & Power index for increased by 0.41% to 147.1 (provisional) in November, 2024 from 146.5 (provisional) for the month of October, 2024.

 

Manufactured Products index increased by 0.35% to 143.0 (provisional) in November, 2024 from 142.5 (provisional) for the month of October, 2024.

WPI Food Index or the Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group decreased from 201.2 in October, 2024 to 200.3 in November, 2024. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 11.59% in October, 2024 to 8.92% in November, 2024.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

