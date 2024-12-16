Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphageo hits the roof on securing Rs 118-cr orders from ONGC

Alphageo hits the roof on securing Rs 118-cr orders from ONGC

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Alphageo (India) was locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 449.90 after the company received contracts from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for 2D seismic data acquisition aggregating to Rs 118.63 crore.

The first contract entails 2D seismic data acquisition in Sector 1 of Chhattisgarh worth Rs 38.29 crore. The order is to be executed by January 2026.

Further, the subsequent contract includes 2D seismic data acquisition in Sector 3A of Krishna-Godavari worth Rs 80.34 crore and it is to be executed by May 2026.

Alphageo (India) provides seismic-data acquisition and processing services to oil and gas exploration entities.

 

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 4.31 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales soared 682% YoY to Rs 18.69 crore in September 2024 quarter.

The company has a current market capitalization of Rs 286.35 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

