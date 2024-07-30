Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 268.88 crore
Net Loss of DCM Nouvelle reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 268.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 255.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales268.88255.43 5 OPM %6.283.45 -PBDT10.864.72 130 PBT3.52-0.87 LP NP-2.55-0.68 -275
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Hang Seng, Kospi down 1% each

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

LIVE news updates: 10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

US-Philippines boost ties amid concerns over China's aggressive stance

Olympics 2024: Donald Trump criticises opening ceremony, calls it disgrace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVETeflon FluGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon