AGI Greenpac standalone net profit declines 0.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 566.33 croreNet profit of AGI Greenpac declined 0.41% to Rs 63.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 566.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 558.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales566.33558.47 1 OPM %24.0923.56 -PBDT126.28122.10 3 PBT84.3985.32 -1 NP63.2363.49 0
