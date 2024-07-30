AGI Greenpac standalone net profit declines 0.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 566.33 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac declined 0.41% to Rs 63.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 566.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 558.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.566.33558.4724.0923.56126.28122.1084.3985.3263.2363.49