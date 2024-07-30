Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 10.00 croreNet profit of Vinyoflex rose 30.91% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.009.34 7 OPM %10.208.46 -PBDT1.080.83 30 PBT0.950.73 30 NP0.720.55 31
