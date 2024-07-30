Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 14.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.71% to Rs 165.08 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 14.50% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 165.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.165.08151.855.034.994.464.012.652.302.292.00