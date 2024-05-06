DCM Shriram commissions Caustic Soda capacity at Bharuch

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

DCM Shriram said that it has commissioned its Caustic Soda expansion project of 850 tonnes per day (TPD) at its Chemical complex in Jhagadia, Bharuch District, Gujarat.

With the commissioning of this unit, the companys total installed capacity of Caustic Soda at Bharuch has risen to 2,225 TPD and the overall annual Caustic Soda capacity at both Bharuch and Kota locations currently stands at 1 million metric tonnes.

"With this project commissioning, Bharuch complex will be the single largest caustic soda complex in the country and thereby driving economies of scale, DCM Shriram said in a statement.

DCM Shriram is a diversified company with presence agri-rural business, chloro-vinyl business and value-added business (fenesta building systems-UPVC windows & doors).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 29.7% to Rs 240.48 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 342.09 crore reported in Q3 FY23. Total revenue from operations fell 5.7% YoY to Rs 3,022.92 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 969.20 on the BSE.

