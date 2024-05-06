Information Technology shares rise

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 265.78 points or 0.78% at 34167.48 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 5%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 2.46%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.86%),Mphasis Ltd (up 1.82%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys Ltd (up 1.64%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 1.43%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 1.32%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.15%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 1.02%).

On the other hand, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 5%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 3.82%), and Tata Technologies Ltd (down 3.76%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 152.69 or 0.21% at 74030.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.05 points or 0.04% at 22485.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 514.23 points or 1.09% at 46677.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 163.46 points or 1.14% at 14150.39.

On BSE,1465 shares were trading in green, 1626 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

