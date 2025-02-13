Business Standard

DCW jumps on reporting turnaround Q3 results

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

DCW rallied 2.33% to Rs 84.35 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13.42 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 12.32 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 19.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 474.17 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 20.25 crore during the quarter, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 19.02 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expense increased 9.2% year on year to Rs 458.71 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 42.83 crore (up 21.43% YoY), while other expenses amounted to Rs 55.73 crore (up 12.95% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segment front, PVC revenue stood at Rs 150.40 crore (down 11.88% YoY), while revenue from Caustic soda amounted to Rs 140.59 crore (up 86.95% YoY) in the December 2024 quarter.

CPVC revenue was Rs 75.51 crore (up 48.58% YoY), soda ash revenue was Rs 57.88 crore (down 4.44% YoY), revenue from synthetic iron oxide pigments was Rs 47.87 crore (up 25.31% YoY) and other revenue was Rs 1.92 crore (down 16.88% YoY).

DCW manufactures a wide range of chemicals. It has five divisions: PVC, soda ash, caustic soda (including synthetic rutile), CPVC and SIOP.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

