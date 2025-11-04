DCW reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 539.21 croreNet profit of DCW reported to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 539.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 488.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales539.21488.74 10 OPM %10.767.25 -PBDT47.1023.06 104 PBT21.05-1.78 LP NP13.81-1.25 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content