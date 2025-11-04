Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCW reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DCW reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 539.21 crore

Net profit of DCW reported to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 539.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 488.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales539.21488.74 10 OPM %10.767.25 -PBDT47.1023.06 104 PBT21.05-1.78 LP NP13.81-1.25 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma gains after Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 185 cr

Alembic Pharma gains after Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 185 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayEurope Winter Travel CostLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsGopichand Hinduja Passes AwayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon