Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

SBI, HDFC Bank and Suzlon Energy were top traded contracts

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,699, a premium of 101.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,597.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 165.70 points or 0.64% to 25,597.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.09% to 12.65.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Suzlon Energy were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

