DCW standalone net profit declines 56.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 621.69 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 91.84% to Rs 15.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.94% to Rs 1871.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2633.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of DCW declined 56.63% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 621.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 588.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.621.69588.141871.592633.8010.2016.909.3816.2749.0584.72120.28317.7024.6161.9526.49227.5415.3335.3515.66191.98