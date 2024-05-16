LGB Forge Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Advance Syntex Ltd, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd and Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2024.

LGB Forge Ltd lost 9.46% to Rs 9.76 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32765 shares in the past one month.

Advance Syntex Ltd tumbled 7.54% to Rs 7.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15869 shares in the past one month.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 157.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80567 shares in the past one month.

Goa Carbon Ltd corrected 5.66% to Rs 864.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10606 shares in the past one month.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd pared 5.21% to Rs 82.52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24544 shares in the past one month.

