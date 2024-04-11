Business Standard
DCX Systems appoints Diwakaraiah N J as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
DCX Systems announced that it has been appointed Diwakaraiah N J as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key management personnel (KMP) with effect from 11 April, 2024.
Diwakaraiah N J pursued LL.B from Karnataka State Law University, CMA from Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and B.Com from Bangalore University. He has more than 35 years of rich experience in Strategy, planning & goal setting, financial, cost & management accounting, budgeting & budgetary review and control, commercial operations including its legal aspects.
Career spans roles like managing director at Vaatsalya Healthcare Solutions Private., financial controller at Gokaldas Exports and vice president finance at Arvind Retail.
DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.
The companys consolidated net profit decreased 21.80% to Rs 13.38 crore on 44.32% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 198.16 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.88% to settle at Rs 313.55 on Wednesday 10 April, 2024. The market is closed today on account of Ramadan.
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

