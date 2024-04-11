Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 10166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.94% to Rs 50.70 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 315.08% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 165.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 10166.67% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.94% to Rs 50.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.