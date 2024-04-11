Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 142.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.49% to Rs 114.60 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 69.44% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 457.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 840.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 142.66% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.49% to Rs 114.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.114.60375.58457.96840.382.97-0.010.860.104.611.856.513.304.611.856.503.303.471.434.882.88