Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 142.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.49% to Rs 114.60 croreNet profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 142.66% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.49% to Rs 114.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.44% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 457.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 840.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content