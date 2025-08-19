Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems CFO Diwakaraiah N J resigns

DCX Systems CFO Diwakaraiah N J resigns

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

DCX Systems announced that Diwakaraiah N J has tendered his resignation from the position of executive director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 31 August 2025, for personal reasons.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 20.70 crore on a 26.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 549.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

DCX Systems shed 0.14% to Rs 246.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 118-cr repeat order for sewage treatment plant in Bahrain

VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 118-cr repeat order for sewage treatment plant in Bahrain

Axis Bank Ltd Slides 0.43%

Axis Bank Ltd Slides 0.43%

Kopran Ltd Spurts 4.13%

Kopran Ltd Spurts 4.13%

Reliance Infrastructure receives LoA from NHPC

Reliance Infrastructure receives LoA from NHPC

INR extends gains to a 3-week high

INR extends gains to a 3-week high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVESchool Holiday in MumbaiQ1 Result TodayEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon