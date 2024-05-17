DCX Systems consolidated net profit declines 19.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.16% to Rs 746.20 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.72% to Rs 75.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 1423.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1253.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of DCX Systems declined 19.89% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.16% to Rs 746.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.