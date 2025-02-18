Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems incorporates new unit in Benglauru under DTA

DCX Systems incorporates new unit in Benglauru under DTA

Image

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

DCX Systems said that it has set up an additional unit under Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) in Bengaluru to carry out manufacturing activities in relation to system integration and cable & wire harness assemblies.

The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems has also set up additional unit under domestic tariff Area (DTA) located in Bengaluru to carry out manufacturing activities in relation to printed circuit board assemblies and electronic sub-assemblies.

The commercial production/operation of both units is expected to commence from March 2025.

Meanwhile, the company has received domestic and export purchase orders from its customers amounting to about Rs 24.51 crore to manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

 

These includes an order worth Rs 9.33 crore from Bharat Electronics, Rs 5.63 crore from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel and Rs 5.58 crore from Alpha-Elsec Defence & Aerospace Systems, India. Additionally, the company received an order for Rs 3.46 crore from Elbit Systems Israel, Rs 28.50 lakhs from India Optimel and Rs 23.44 lakhs from Elbit Systems, Israel.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in the defense and aerospace sectors. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets mixed

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever

OpenAI co-founder Sutskever's startup to raise funds at $30 bn valuation

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore's PM Wong likely to ramp up spending going into election year

stock market

Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty outlook; F&O ban stocks; Airtel block deal

Stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 18, 2025: Airtel, NTPC, Power Grid, Vedanta, Paytm

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 25.19% to Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 13.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 200.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter, compared with Rs 198.16 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 3.63% to end at Rs 251.05 on 17th February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

India's services export up 16.5% in January 2025

India's services export up 16.5% in January 2025

India's merchandise exports decline 2.4% in January 2025

India's merchandise exports decline 2.4% in January 2025

Uno Minda inks JV agreement with Suzhou lnovance Automotive Co.

Uno Minda inks JV agreement with Suzhou lnovance Automotive Co.

KIMS takes over operations and management of UAIMS Hospital in Sangli

KIMS takes over operations and management of UAIMS Hospital in Sangli

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon