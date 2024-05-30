Deccan Health Care Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pakka Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd, Rishabh Instruments Ltd and Mangalam Seeds Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2024.

Deccan Health Care Ltd lost 9.57% to Rs 21.25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51861 shares in the past one month.

Pakka Ltd tumbled 9.02% to Rs 244.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28538 shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd crashed 8.66% to Rs 503.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8296 shares in the past one month.

Rishabh Instruments Ltd corrected 8.53% to Rs 431. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13929 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd shed 7.86% to Rs 259.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6035 shares in the past one month.

