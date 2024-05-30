Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.65% to Rs 17.45 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 122.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.08% to Rs 61.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.65% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.17.4526.3061.4696.15-436.68-130.30-178.13-31.40-92.74-23.68-166.89-53.50-93.07-24.05-168.12-54.71-70.38-15.30-122.93-38.63