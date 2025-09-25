Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly bulletin that during FY 2025-26 (April-July), the key deficit indicators of the union government stood higher, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. This was primarily due to higher revenue and capital expenditure alongside a slowdown in revenue receipts. The moderation in revenue receipts can be mainly attributed to lower direct tax collections, especially income tax. Growth in the indirect tax collections, however, was broadly in line with last year. Gross fiscal deficit of states during April-July 2025, as a proportion of budget estimates for the financial year, was higher than the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO ends with subscription of 2.76 times

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO ends with subscription of 2.76 times

Jaykay Enterprises surges after JV arm bags LoA from Ircon International

Jaykay Enterprises surges after JV arm bags LoA from Ircon International

Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon