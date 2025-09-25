Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Gujarat Pipavav Port gains on 5-year ONGC contract for offshore supply base

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 1.34% to Rs 155.30 after the company announced that it has received a letter from ONGC awarding a contract for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port.

The agreement, effective from 1 October 2025, will run for five years. Under the proposed arrangement, Gujarat Pipavav Port will provide marine support and storage facilities to ONGC as it establishes its offshore supply base within the port premises. The notification letter issued on 24 September 2025, will be formalized into a detailed agreement between the two companies.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed to on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.

 

Gujarat Pipavav Port's consolidated net profit slipped 4.87% to Rs 104.32 crore while revenue from operations rose 1.81% to Rs 250.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

Highway Infra bags Rs 31-cr contract from NHAI for Chhattisgarh toll plaza

Highway Infra bags Rs 31-cr contract from NHAI for Chhattisgarh toll plaza

Paytm launches unique gold coin reward for every payment

Paytm launches unique gold coin reward for every payment

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

Atlanta Electricals IPO ends with subscription of 70.63 times

Atlanta Electricals IPO ends with subscription of 70.63 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon