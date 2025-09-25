Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

Ivalue Infosolutions slides on debut

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions were currently trading at Rs 280.80 at 10:03 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.09% compared with the issue price of Rs 299.

The scrip was listed at Rs 285, at a 4.68% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 289.80 and a low of Rs 276.45. On the BSE, over 1.09 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Ivalue Infosolutions was subscribed 1.82 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 September 2025 and it closed on 22 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 284 and 299 per share.

 

The IPO comprised an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 560.3 crore at the upper price band of Rs 299 per share. The OFS includes up to 38.48 lakh shares by the promoter group amounting to Rs 115.06 crore, 1.10 crore shares by Sundara (Mauritius) valued at Rs 329.3 crore, and 38.78 lakh shares by multiple individual investors aggregating Rs 115.96 crore.

Ivalue Infosolutions (IIFL) is a Bengaluru-based enterprise technology solutions provider, specializing in securing and managing digital applications and data. The company partners with leading OEMs and system integrators to deliver customized solutions across cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, data center infrastructure, and application lifecycle management. Backed by a 215-member strong technology team, IIFL also offers managed services, implementation, and training support to enterprise customers. Beyond India, it has a presence in Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Cambodia, and Kenya.

Also Read

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy shares surge 5% on securing ₹3,200-cr sanction from SBI

A worker stacks steel pipes in Ahmedabad

Maharashtra Seamless rises 3% on bagging order worth ₹256-crore

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs in green; metal shares shine, auto drag

share market, stock market

Jaykay Enterprises shares zoom 11%, hit all time high; here's why

Agni-Prime missile

India test-fires Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile platform

Ahead of the IPO, Ivalue Infosolutions, on 17 September 2025, raised Rs 1.68 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 56.21 lakh shares at Rs 299 each to 13 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 85.58 crore and a total income of Rs 922.68 crore for the twelve months ended on 30 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Highway Infra bags Rs 31-cr contract from NHAI for Chhattisgarh toll plaza

Highway Infra bags Rs 31-cr contract from NHAI for Chhattisgarh toll plaza

Paytm launches unique gold coin reward for every payment

Paytm launches unique gold coin reward for every payment

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

Atlanta Electricals IPO ends with subscription of 70.63 times

Atlanta Electricals IPO ends with subscription of 70.63 times

Thomas Cook partners with Blinkit for doorstep delivery of its forex cards in minutes

Thomas Cook partners with Blinkit for doorstep delivery of its forex cards in minutes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon