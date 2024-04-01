Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody in Delhi excise policy case

The arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering allegations came after the rejection of interim protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court. Despite claims of non-cooperation during the probe, Kejriwal's conduct during interrogation has been called into question.

His arrest marked the first instance of a sitting Chief Minister in India being imprisoned while in office. Legal battles have ensued at the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and trial court regarding Kejriwal's arrest and remand, with various pleas and responses filed.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody until April 15th in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. This decision was made by Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court