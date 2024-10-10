Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 13.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.95% to Rs 249.08 croreNet profit of Den Networks rose 13.94% to Rs 52.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.95% to Rs 249.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 276.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales249.08276.61 -10 OPM %11.1015.09 -PBDT96.3092.71 4 PBT68.8963.96 8 NP52.0545.68 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content