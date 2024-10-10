Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 36.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 1620.02 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 36.18% to Rs 387.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 284.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 1620.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1164.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1620.021164.36 39 OPM %92.51101.33 -PBDT469.34387.03 21 PBT459.91379.90 21 NP387.75284.73 36
