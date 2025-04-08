Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Department of Financial Services notifies amalgamation of 26 RRBs

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has notified the amalgamation of 26 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) under the One State, One RRB principle. This is the fourth phase of the RRB consolidation process. The Ministry of Finance rolled out the amalgamation plan in November last year, building on improvements in efficiency from previous phases. It noted that following consultations with stakeholders, 26 RRBs across 10 states and one Union Territory have been merged, focusing on enhancing scale, efficiency, and cost rationalisation. Currently, 43 RRBs operate across 26 states and two Union Territories. Post-amalgamation, there will be 28 RRBs covering 700 districts with more than 22,000 branches. Around 92 percent of these branches are located in rural and semi-urban areas.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR extends downside for third straight day

Jio Finance introduces digital loan against securities

Tata Motors Group global wholesales stands at 3.66 lakh in Q4 FY25

Tanfac Industries receives upgrade in credit ratings

Dolphin Offshore inks lease agreement for "Prabha"- DP2 Accommodation Barge

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

