Devrup Trading consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Devrup Trading declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.040.1475.0050.000.040.070.040.070.040.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News