Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devyani International consolidated net profit declines 87.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Devyani International consolidated net profit declines 87.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 1356.97 crore

Net profit of Devyani International declined 87.74% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 1356.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1221.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1356.971221.90 11 OPM %15.1717.66 -PBDT152.61162.74 -6 PBT2.9430.53 -90 NP3.6930.11 -88

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

