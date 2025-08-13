Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.71% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants declined 62.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.31 -39 OPM %73.6890.32 -PBDT0.110.25 -56 PBT0.100.24 -58 NP0.090.24 -63
