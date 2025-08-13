Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 30.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.41% to Rs 2027.57 croreNet profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 30.35% to Rs 307.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 236.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.41% to Rs 2027.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1542.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2027.571542.95 31 OPM %25.7925.11 -PBDT504.57398.21 27 PBT400.43321.31 25 NP307.97236.27 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content