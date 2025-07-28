Monday, July 28, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
IDFC First Bank has allotted 4,11,445 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/-each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,34,98,98,860/- comprising of 7,33,49,89,886 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,35,40,13,310/- comprising of 7,33,54,01,331 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 92.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon