Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Archidply Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Asian Energy Services Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Omax Autos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2025.

Asian Energy Services Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Omax Autos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2025.

Archidply Industries Ltd soared 14.36% to Rs 115.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1418 shares in the past one month.

 

Asian Energy Services Ltd spiked 13.59% to Rs 323.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6546 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd surged 13.43% to Rs 250.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3397 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

India should not engage with Pak in any sphere, says Abhishek Banerjee

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 215 pts, Nifty tests 24,800; realty index down 2%; SBI Cards, SAIL 5%

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir slams Shubman critics, says team fights for 'common man back home'

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Vijay Kedia portfolio stock soars 12% in subdued market. Do you own?

Parliament

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition's protests on various issues

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurt 11.34% to Rs 294.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35075 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd added 10.61% to Rs 133.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57490 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

SpiceJet finalises lease agreement for 5 Boeing 737 aircrafts

SpiceJet finalises lease agreement for 5 Boeing 737 aircrafts

Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon