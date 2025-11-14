Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 65.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.06% to Rs 67.57 croreNet profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 65.15% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.06% to Rs 67.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67.5745.33 49 OPM %-2.030.24 -PBDT3.001.76 70 PBT2.941.68 75 NP2.181.32 65
