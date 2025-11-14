Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yash Innoventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Yash Innoventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.40 crore

Net Loss of Yash Innoventures reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.400 0 OPM %-412.500 -PBDT-1.67-0.49 -241 PBT-1.75-0.57 -207 NP-2.16-0.58 -272

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rishabh Special Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rishabh Special Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bhagwati Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bhagwati Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Sensex, Nifty rally for 5th day; PSU bank shares rally; VIX slides 1.84%

Sensex, Nifty rally for 5th day; PSU bank shares rally; VIX slides 1.84%

Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 27.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit declines 27.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon