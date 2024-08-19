Dhani Loans & Services standalone net profit rises 100.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 67.49 croreNet profit of Dhani Loans & Services rose 100.20% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 67.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales67.4967.61 0 OPM %41.9046.71 -PBDT35.2923.82 48 PBT27.1614.28 90 NP20.4010.19 100
