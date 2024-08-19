Business Standard
National Commodity Clearing reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

National Commodity Clearing reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 5.02 crore
Net Loss of National Commodity Clearing reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.024.72 6 OPM %-62.15-44.92 -PBDT-3.12-2.12 -47 PBT-3.12-2.12 -47 NP-2.33-1.53 -52
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

