Volumes spurt at Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd counter

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 42.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 42.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.37% to Rs.1,781.60. Volumes stood at 70156 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 206.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.70 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.49% to Rs.496.55. Volumes stood at 113.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd clocked volume of 8.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.08% to Rs.5,038.10. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd saw volume of 34.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.76% to Rs.2,349.45. Volumes stood at 3.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd notched up volume of 60.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.09% to Rs.453.00. Volumes stood at 5.41 lakh shares in the last session.

