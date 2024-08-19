Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 42.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 42.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.37% to Rs.1,781.60. Volumes stood at 70156 shares in the last session.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 206.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.70 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.49% to Rs.496.55. Volumes stood at 113.19 lakh shares in the last session.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd clocked volume of 8.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.08% to Rs.5,038.10. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Angel One Ltd saw volume of 34.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.76% to Rs.2,349.45. Volumes stood at 3.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd notched up volume of 60.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.09% to Rs.453.00. Volumes stood at 5.41 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Small-caps shine in lacklustre session; IIFL jumps 11% each, Angle One 9%

defence army

Ex-Army Chief Gen Sundararajan Padmanabhan dies in Chennai on Monday

Champai Soren (Photo: PTI)

No talk yet with Champai Soren on his joining to party: J'khand BJP prez

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

I pay attention only to what Shinde, Bawankule, and Fadnavis say: Ajit

Champai Soren (Photo: PTI)

LIVE: No talk yet with Champai Soren on his joining to BJP, says Jharkhand leader Marandi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon