Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 30.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 30.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

Sales decline 11.90% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance declined 30.43% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.370.42 -12 OPM %81.0857.14 -PBDT0.320.25 28 PBT0.270.23 17 NP0.160.23 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Terraform Magnum reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Terraform Magnum reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 56.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 56.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Albert David reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Albert David reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance