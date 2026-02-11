Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 30.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.90% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance declined 30.43% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.90% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.370.4281.0857.140.320.250.270.230.160.23

